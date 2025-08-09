Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Kainos Group plc (LON:KNOS – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 729.03 ($9.81) and traded as low as GBX 697.50 ($9.38). Kainos Group shares last traded at GBX 710.50 ($9.56), with a volume of 150,615 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on KNOS. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.45) target price on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,025 ($13.79) price target on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Monday, May 19th.

Kainos Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 729.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 731.15. The company has a market cap of £897.44 million, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.79.

Kainos Group (LON:KNOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The company reported GBX 38.60 ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kainos Group had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 33.12%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kainos Group plc will post 48.0997625 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kainos Group

Kainos Group plc engages in the provision of digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for transforming service delivery in public, commercial, and healthcare sectors.

