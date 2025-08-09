JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO) Stake Raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,186,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,709,652 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 72.71% of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF worth $4,608,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $982,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 376,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,188,000 after buying an additional 27,588 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 17.0% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Price Performance

JGLO stock opened at $65.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02. JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $51.78 and a 12 month high of $66.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.34.

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Global Select Equity ETF (JGLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through an active management that invests in stocks of any capitalization located in both developed and emerging markets.

