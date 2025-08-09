JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Stock Price

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $400.00 to $425.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 6.79% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. BTIG Research raised their target price on AppLovin from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded AppLovin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AppLovin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $472.33.

Shares of NASDAQ APP opened at $455.98 on Thursday. AppLovin has a twelve month low of $72.81 and a twelve month high of $525.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $366.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company has a market cap of $154.30 billion, a PE ratio of 64.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.43.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.21. AppLovin had a return on equity of 252.67% and a net margin of 45.72%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AppLovin will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

In other AppLovin news, Director Herald Y. Chen sold 171,420 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.77, for a total transaction of $64,071,653.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 221,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,681,287.93. The trade was a 43.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 34,766 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.64, for a total value of $12,294,648.24. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 70,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,069,185.96. This trade represents a 32.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,212,968 shares of company stock worth $455,062,980 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APP. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 172.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 159,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,732,000 after purchasing an additional 101,180 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

