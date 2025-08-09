JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Stock Price

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $348.00 to $475.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $336.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $342.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $364.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $403.92.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $438.93 on Wednesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $205.87 and a 12 month high of $439.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The stock has a market cap of $57.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.70 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $331.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.70.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.86. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 273.52% and a negative net margin of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $773,689 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 31,640 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.39, for a total transaction of $9,630,899.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 48,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,899,281.72. The trade was a 39.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 7,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 1,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 32.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

