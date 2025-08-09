JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $2.75 Billion Stock Position in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,989,659 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 214,990 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $2,752,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TDG. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in Transdigm Group by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 19 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Transdigm Group by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 20 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Transdigm Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Transdigm Group by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 58 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Transdigm Group Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of TDG opened at $1,392.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,507.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,410.61. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $1,183.60 and a twelve month high of $1,623.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.22, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Transdigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.75 by ($0.15). Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 20.98%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current year.

TDG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,700.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Transdigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,710.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Transdigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,575.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Transdigm Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,616.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Transdigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 2,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,569.86, for a total value of $4,295,136.96. Following the sale, the director directly owned 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,827,343.28. The trade was a 11.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,436.52, for a total value of $6,751,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 33,713 shares in the company, valued at $48,429,398.76. This represents a 12.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,872 shares of company stock worth $100,747,061 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Transdigm Group Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

