JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $2.75 Billion Stock Position in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,989,659 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 214,990 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $2,752,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TDG. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in Transdigm Group by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 19 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Transdigm Group by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 20 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Transdigm Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Transdigm Group by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 58 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.
Transdigm Group Trading Down 2.6%
Shares of TDG opened at $1,392.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,507.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,410.61. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $1,183.60 and a twelve month high of $1,623.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.22, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.07.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
TDG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,700.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Transdigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,710.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Transdigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,575.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Transdigm Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,616.86.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Transdigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 2,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,569.86, for a total value of $4,295,136.96. Following the sale, the director directly owned 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,827,343.28. The trade was a 11.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,436.52, for a total value of $6,751,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 33,713 shares in the company, valued at $48,429,398.76. This represents a 12.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,872 shares of company stock worth $100,747,061 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.
Transdigm Group Profile
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
Read More
