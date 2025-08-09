Johnson Financial Group LLC Invests $303,000 in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Johnson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 420.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $154.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.63. Chevron Corporation has a 52 week low of $132.04 and a 52 week high of $168.96. The company has a market capitalization of $270.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $44.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.59 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be given a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 88.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVX. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $177.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, August 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.11.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

