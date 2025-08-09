Johnson Financial Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Johnson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Governors Lane LP lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Governors Lane LP now owns 127,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,939,000 after acquiring an additional 59,500 shares in the last quarter. Tema Etfs LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $1,107,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter valued at $349,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 18.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at $28,949,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.22, for a total value of $26,883,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,101,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,667,570.10. This trade represents a 6.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sharon Bowen sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $146,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,628,110. This trade represents a 5.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 226,913 shares of company stock valued at $40,671,107 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

ICE opened at $186.53 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a one year low of $142.29 and a one year high of $189.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.11.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 36.85%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.