Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Acquired by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 69.8% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 113,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,057,000 after purchasing an additional 46,459 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 81.4% during the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 30,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 13,612 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 27.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 2,213.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 709,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,748,000 after purchasing an additional 678,766 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 22.4% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.69, for a total transaction of $147,447.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 140,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,607,950.89. This represents a 1.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Anuruddha Rathninde sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total transaction of $1,546,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 42,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,390,656.62. This represents a 26.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,266 shares of company stock valued at $1,986,931. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 1.0%

JCI stock opened at $105.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $66.40 and a 52 week high of $112.63.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 13th that permits the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 13.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JCI. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.17.

Read Our Latest Report on JCI

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.