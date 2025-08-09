JMP Securities Issues Positive Forecast for FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI) Stock Price

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JMP Securities from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FTAI. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on FTAI Aviation from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $168.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.42.

NASDAQ FTAI opened at $136.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.09 and its 200-day moving average is $113.49. FTAI Aviation has a one year low of $75.06 and a one year high of $181.64.

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $676.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.75 million. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 465.13% and a net margin of 21.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.26) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is 29.70%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTAI. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 0.3% in the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 29,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 3.5% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 0.5% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 25,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 78.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

