JFG Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,215 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

JFG Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of JFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. JFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 11,460.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 22,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 22,118 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 25.9% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after buying an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS opened at $137.53 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $102.76 and a 1 year high of $138.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.42. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

