JFG Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

JFG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 413,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,053 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF makes up 3.4% of JFG Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. JFG Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $14,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHC. Elm Partners Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 60,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 10,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHC stock opened at $43.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.84 and a fifty-two week high of $43.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.62.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

