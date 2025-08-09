Jen Hsun Huang Sells 75,000 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.38, for a total value of $13,678,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 73,223,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,354,451,775.50. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jen Hsun Huang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 6th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.42, for a total value of $13,381,500.00.

On Monday, August 4th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $13,362,000.00.

On Friday, August 1st, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $13,050,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 30th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.74, for a total value of $13,405,500.00.

On Monday, July 28th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.22, for a total value of $13,141,500.00.

On Friday, July 25th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.88, for a total value of $13,041,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 23rd, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.54, for a total value of $12,715,500.00.

On Monday, July 21st, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.42, for a total value of $12,931,500.00.

On Friday, July 18th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.52, for a total value of $12,939,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 16th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.59, for a total value of $12,794,250.00.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.1%

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $182.67 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $183.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.80.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% in the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 93,568 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,610,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.5% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group now owns 39,398 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.3% in the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,611 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Variant Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 20.6% in the first quarter. Variant Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.8% in the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 45,958 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

