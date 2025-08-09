Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK)

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $19.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Dnb Nor Markets upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genco Shipping & Trading currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Stock Up 0.8%

GNK stock opened at $16.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $698.10 million, a P/E ratio of 47.79 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $19.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.93.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $46.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.19 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,983 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 147.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,141 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 29,321 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 218,684 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,876,000. Institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

(Get Free Report)

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, bauxite, steel products, and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the Major Bulk and Minor Bulk segments. The Major Bulk segment focuses on Capesize vessels. The Minor Bulk segment consists of Ultramax and Supramax vessels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.