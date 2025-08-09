Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Takes $214,000 Position in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Veeco Instruments by 396.2% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Veeco Instruments by 213.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Veeco Instruments by 33.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Veeco Instruments by 75.9% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Veeco Instruments by 342.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VECO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Veeco Instruments from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Veeco Instruments from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on Veeco Instruments from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Veeco Instruments from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

In related news, SVP Adrian Devasahayam sold 11,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $225,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 89,254 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,707. The trade was a 10.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VECO opened at $23.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.92 and a 12 month high of $38.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.90 and a 200-day moving average of $21.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $166.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.

