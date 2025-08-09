Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,241 Shares of Electromed, Inc. (NYSE:ELMD)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Electromed, Inc. (NYSE:ELMD – Free Report) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Electromed worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Electromed by 57.4% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 16,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Electromed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $394,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Electromed by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 4,661 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electromed by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Electromed during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.82% of the company’s stock.

Electromed Stock Down 0.1%

Electromed stock opened at $18.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.55. Electromed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.74 and a twelve month high of $35.56. The company has a market capitalization of $156.32 million, a PE ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 0.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ELMD. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Electromed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Roth Capital started coverage on Electromed in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised Electromed to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th.

About Electromed

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system for patients with compromised pulmonary functions, including bronchiectasis and cystic fibrosis, as well as neuromuscular conditions, such as cerebral palsy and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; SmartVest SQL System; SmartVest Clearway System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment to create oscillatory pressure on the chest wall; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology that allows data connection between physicians and patients to track therapy performance and collaborate in treatment decisions.

Featured Stories

