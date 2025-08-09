Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Buys New Shares in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 802.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,707,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,805,000 after buying an additional 3,296,608 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,482,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,726,000 after buying an additional 627,865 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 11,781.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 478,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,389,000 after buying an additional 474,686 shares during the period. Conning Inc. boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 5,081.7% during the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 404,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,166,000 after buying an additional 397,138 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,448,000. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $76.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.39 and a 200 day moving average of $79.74. The firm has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.00. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $91.97.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.19. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 14.68%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on PFG. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up from $71.00) on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PFG

Principal Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.