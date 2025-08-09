Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 13,391 Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. (NYSE:TAK)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,240,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,910,000 after purchasing an additional 62,718 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,873,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,806,000 after buying an additional 238,161 shares during the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,623,000 after buying an additional 680,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 24.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 541,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,058,000 after acquiring an additional 106,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,760,000. Institutional investors own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical stock opened at $14.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.20 and a beta of 0.22. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $15.53.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.96 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

