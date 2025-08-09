Jason N. Gorevic Acquires 2,000 Shares of Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) Stock

Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) Director Jason N. Gorevic bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.14 per share, for a total transaction of $98,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,618.08. The trade was a 9.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE KMPR opened at $50.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.15. Kemper Corporation has a 52 week low of $45.02 and a 52 week high of $73.01.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.22). Kemper had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kemper Corporation will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kemper announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMPR. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Kemper by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Kemper by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in shares of Kemper by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 8,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Kemper by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 6,929 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Kemper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,863,000. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Kemper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Kemper from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kemper in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Kemper in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

