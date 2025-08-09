iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) is Jordan Park Trust Co LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Jordan Park Trust Co LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 41.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,175 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.8% of Jordan Park Trust Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Jordan Park Trust Co LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Abound Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of GOVT opened at $22.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.77 and a 200 day moving average of $22.76.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

