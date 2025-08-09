iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 2.6% of Condor Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Condor Capital Management owned 0.07% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $28,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 625.0% during the 1st quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVE stock opened at $198.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $165.45 and a 1-year high of $206.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $195.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.02.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

