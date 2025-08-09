iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Sold by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of BATS INDA opened at $52.09 on Friday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12-month low of $47.60 and a 12-month high of $59.49. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.37.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

