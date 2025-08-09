IPG Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 12,108 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 182.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,108 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.0% of IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Phillip Securities cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI set a $298.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Citigroup set a $275.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $305.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.68.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $288.55 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $200.61 and a 12-month high of $301.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $283.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.70. The stock has a market cap of $793.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 28.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total transaction of $1,608,416.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 62,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,392,563.85. The trade was a 8.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 2,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total value of $749,567.91. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 68,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,269,422.47. This trade represents a 3.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,557 shares of company stock worth $4,113,796. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.