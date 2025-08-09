Interfor (TSE:IFP) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.26 and traded as low as C$12.48. Interfor shares last traded at C$12.73, with a volume of 538,369 shares.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IFP shares. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Interfor from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Interfor from C$20.00 to C$16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Interfor from C$26.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Interfor from C$22.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Interfor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$22.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interfor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$18.60.
Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, fineline paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.
