Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Purchased by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 187.3% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 595.8% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on ICE. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $110,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 13,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,600. This trade represents a 4.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $689,253.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 48,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,683,737.60. This represents a 7.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 226,913 shares of company stock worth $40,671,107 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.8%

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $186.53 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.29 and a fifty-two week high of $189.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $181.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.52. The company has a market capitalization of $106.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.11.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.85%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

