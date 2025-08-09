Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by AlphaCore Capital LLC

AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 185.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,547 shares during the quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $62,654,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Intel by 286.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,529,354 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $211,114,000 after buying an additional 7,806,882 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 127,916 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after buying an additional 71,049 shares during the last quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,379,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd raised its stake in shares of Intel by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 64,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $19.95 on Friday. Intel Corporation has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $27.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $87.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.88 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 38.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.78%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Intel from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Intel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Intel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded Intel to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

