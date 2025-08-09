Insider Selling: ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) CFO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) CFO Sean Sobers sold 50,000 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $502,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 427,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,290,995.60. The trade was a 10.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sean Sobers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 6th, Sean Sobers sold 100,000 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $1,004,000.00.

ThredUp Stock Performance

Shares of TDUP opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.12. ThredUp Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.41 and a beta of 1.73.

Institutional Trading of ThredUp

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bensler LLC bought a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ThredUp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in ThredUp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in ThredUp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ThredUp by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on TDUP shares. Northland Capmk raised ThredUp to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on ThredUp from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities set a $14.00 price objective on ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised ThredUp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ThredUp from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

Featured Stories

