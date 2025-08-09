Insider Selling: Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV) Insider Sells $22,663.20 in Stock

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) insider Euan Abraham sold 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $22,663.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 273,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,305.20. This trade represents a 0.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Serve Robotics Price Performance
SERV stock opened at $10.47 on Friday. Serve Robotics Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.66 and a 1 year high of $24.35. The company has a market cap of $596.89 million, a P/E ratio of -9.10 and a beta of -0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.09 and a 200 day moving average of $10.22.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Serve Robotics
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Serve Robotics by 13.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Serve Robotics in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in Serve Robotics by 25.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Serve Robotics by 316.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Serve Robotics by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter.
About Serve Robotics
Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.
