Insider Selling: Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV) COO Sells $59,211.60 in Stock

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) COO Touraj Parang sold 5,565 shares of Serve Robotics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $59,211.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,419,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,099,287.84. This trade represents a 0.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Serve Robotics Trading Down 1.1%
Shares of SERV opened at $10.47 on Friday. Serve Robotics Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.66 and a 12-month high of $24.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.89 million, a P/E ratio of -9.10 and a beta of -0.11.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Serve Robotics
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SERV. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Serve Robotics in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Serve Robotics by 316.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Serve Robotics in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Serve Robotics in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Serve Robotics by 13.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SERV
Serve Robotics Company Profile
Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Serve Robotics
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Airbnb Beats Earnings, But the Growth Story Is Losing Altitude
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Netflix Bulls vs. Bears: Who Wins This Pullback?
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- Viasat: Why a Wall of Cash Has Shorts Running for Cover
Receive News & Ratings for Serve Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serve Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.