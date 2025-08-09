Insider Selling: Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV) COO Sells $59,211.60 in Stock

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) COO Touraj Parang sold 5,565 shares of Serve Robotics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $59,211.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,419,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,099,287.84. This trade represents a 0.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Serve Robotics Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of SERV opened at $10.47 on Friday. Serve Robotics Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.66 and a 12-month high of $24.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.89 million, a P/E ratio of -9.10 and a beta of -0.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Serve Robotics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SERV. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Serve Robotics in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Serve Robotics by 316.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Serve Robotics in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Serve Robotics in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Serve Robotics by 13.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Serve Robotics in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

Serve Robotics Company Profile

Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.

