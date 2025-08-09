Insider Selling: Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV) CEO Sells 7,467 Shares of Stock

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) CEO Ali Kashani sold 7,467 shares of Serve Robotics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total transaction of $80,195.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,598,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,650,435.38. This represents a 0.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Serve Robotics Trading Down 1.1%

SERV opened at $10.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $596.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.10 and a beta of -0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.09 and its 200 day moving average is $10.22. Serve Robotics Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.66 and a 12-month high of $24.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Serve Robotics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Serve Robotics by 13.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Serve Robotics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Serve Robotics by 25.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Serve Robotics by 316.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Serve Robotics by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Serve Robotics in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Serve Robotics Company Profile

Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.

