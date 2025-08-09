Insider Selling: Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) Director Douglas K. Mellinger sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $16,210.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 173,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,818,254.39. The trade was a 0.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Marathon Digital Stock Performance

Shares of MARA opened at $15.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 6.24. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $30.28.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $2.13. The business had revenue of $238.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.25 million. Marathon Digital had a net margin of 85.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The business’s revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MARA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Digital

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,811,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,512 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,225,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,669,000 after acquiring an additional 315,499 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,289,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250,082 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,529,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,592,000 after acquiring an additional 236,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,322,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,210,000 after acquiring an additional 294,161 shares during the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marathon Digital

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

