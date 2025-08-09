Insider Selling: Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Director Sells $139,620.00 in Stock

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) Director E Scott Urdang sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.54, for a total value of $139,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 133,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,234,172.62. This represents a 2.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

E Scott Urdang also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

On Friday, June 13th, E Scott Urdang sold 4,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $186,320.00.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $45.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 7.39 and a current ratio of 7.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.98. The company has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.71. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.48 and a fifty-two week high of $52.60.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $394.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.27 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 46.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.8%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush set a $55.00 price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.25 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.16.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gaming and Leisure Properties

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaming and Leisure Properties

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 38.9% in the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 14,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 32.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 8,149 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 279.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 13,283 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 156,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,795 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 19.0% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

(Get Free Report)

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.