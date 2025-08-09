Insider Selling: Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) Director Sells $371,875.00 in Stock

Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $371,875.00. Following the sale, the director owned 64,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,916,078.50. This represents a 16.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Carnival Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of Carnival stock opened at $28.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.34. Carnival Corporation has a one year low of $14.49 and a one year high of $31.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.71.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 27.88%. Carnival’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCL. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Carnival in a research report on Friday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Carnival from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.71.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in Carnival in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

