Insider Selling: Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOW) Director Sells 2,000,000 Shares of Stock

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOW – Get Free Report) Director Matthew Botein sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total value of $61,320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,968,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,972,523.70. The trade was a 18.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Bowhead Specialty Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Bowhead Specialty stock opened at $30.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.70 and a 200 day moving average of $35.98. Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $42.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07 and a beta of -0.69.

Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $232.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.66 million. Bowhead Specialty had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 10.05%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BOW shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Bowhead Specialty in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Bowhead Specialty in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Bowhead Specialty from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Bowhead Specialty from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bowhead Specialty from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bowhead Specialty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bowhead Specialty

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOW. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Bowhead Specialty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bowhead Specialty by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 647,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,988,000 after purchasing an additional 230,039 shares during the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bowhead Specialty by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bowhead Specialty by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 50,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bowhead Specialty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,828,000.

Bowhead Specialty Company Profile

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It underwrites casualty insurance solutions for risks in the construction, distribution, heavy manufacturing, real estate, and hospitality segments; professional liability insurance solutions for financial institutions, private and public directors and officers liability insurance, errors and omissions liability insurance, and cyber segments; and healthcare solutions for hospitals, senior care providers, managed care organizations, miscellaneous medical facilities, and healthcare management liability segments.

