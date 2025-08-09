Insider Selling: Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOW) Director Sells 2,000,000 Shares of Stock

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOW – Get Free Report) Director Matthew Botein sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total value of $61,320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,968,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,972,523.70. The trade was a 18.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Bowhead Specialty Trading Down 0.8%
Shares of Bowhead Specialty stock opened at $30.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.70 and a 200 day moving average of $35.98. Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $42.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07 and a beta of -0.69.
Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $232.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.66 million. Bowhead Specialty had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 10.05%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOW. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Bowhead Specialty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bowhead Specialty by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 647,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,988,000 after purchasing an additional 230,039 shares during the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bowhead Specialty by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bowhead Specialty by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 50,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bowhead Specialty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,828,000.
Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It underwrites casualty insurance solutions for risks in the construction, distribution, heavy manufacturing, real estate, and hospitality segments; professional liability insurance solutions for financial institutions, private and public directors and officers liability insurance, errors and omissions liability insurance, and cyber segments; and healthcare solutions for hospitals, senior care providers, managed care organizations, miscellaneous medical facilities, and healthcare management liability segments.
