Insider Selling: Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Director Sells 107,500 Shares of Stock

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) Director Arthur A. Levin sold 107,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $5,119,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 19,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,733. The trade was a 84.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Avidity Biosciences Trading Down 2.6%

Avidity Biosciences stock opened at $46.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.26. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.51 and a 12 month high of $56.00.

Get Avidity Biosciences alerts:

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.02). Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 26.96% and a negative net margin of 4,136.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Avidity Biosciences

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 646.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 291.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 43.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Avidity Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RNA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Avidity Biosciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Avidity Biosciences from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avidity Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Read Our Latest Report on RNA

About Avidity Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avidity Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidity Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.