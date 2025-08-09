Insider Selling: ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Director Sells $598,899.00 in Stock

ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) Director David J. Morehouse sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total value of $598,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 44,777 shares in the company, valued at $3,394,544.37. This represents a 15.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

ATI Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of ATI stock opened at $73.04 on Friday. ATI Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.23 and a 12 month high of $96.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.90. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.20.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. ATI had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ATI Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ATI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $115.00 target price on ATI and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. BTIG Research set a $120.00 price objective on ATI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on ATI from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. KeyCorp downgraded ATI from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ATI from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ATI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATI

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATI in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ATI by 104.1% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of ATI by 79.5% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of ATI by 117.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in ATI by 139.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period.

About ATI

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

