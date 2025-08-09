Insider Buying: O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) CEO Purchases 8,000 Shares of Stock

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) CEO Gordon Hardie bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.10 per share, for a total transaction of $104,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 515,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,757,202.70. This represents a 1.58% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
O-I Glass Price Performance
Shares of O-I Glass stock opened at $13.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.23 and a 12 month high of $16.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.24 and a 200 day moving average of $12.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -8.13, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.92.
O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 13.70%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 833,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,036,000 after purchasing an additional 213,977 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in O-I Glass by 253.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 197,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 141,474 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in O-I Glass by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 6,023 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in O-I Glass by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 175,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 31,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in O-I Glass by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,054,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,990,000 after purchasing an additional 647,237 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.
