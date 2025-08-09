Insider Buying: Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) EVP Acquires $187,280.00 in Stock

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) EVP James D. Allison bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.82 per share, with a total value of $187,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 64,517 shares in the company, valued at $3,020,685.94. The trade was a 6.61% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Insperity Price Performance

NYSE NSP opened at $53.48 on Friday. Insperity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.14 and a 52 week high of $95.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.45 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.53.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.15). Insperity had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 35.32%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Insperity’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insperity Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Insperity’s payout ratio is 226.42%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Insperity from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Insperity from $68.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Insperity from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on NSP

About Insperity

(Get Free Report)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.