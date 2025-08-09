Insider Buying: Cadence Capital Limited (ASX:CDM) Insider Buys 38,000 Shares of Stock

Cadence Capital Limited (ASX:CDM – Get Free Report) insider Karl Siegling purchased 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.66 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,080.00 ($16,392.16).

Karl Siegling also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 18th, Karl Siegling purchased 80,611 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.68 ($0.44) per share, for a total transaction of A$54,654.26 ($35,721.74).

On Thursday, July 17th, Karl Siegling purchased 50,000 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.68 ($0.44) per share, for a total transaction of A$33,900.00 ($22,156.86).

On Wednesday, July 16th, Karl Siegling purchased 44,389 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.68 ($0.44) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,095.74 ($19,670.42).

On Tuesday, July 15th, Karl Siegling purchased 62,099 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.68 ($0.44) per share, for a total transaction of A$42,103.12 ($27,518.38).

On Thursday, June 26th, Karl Siegling purchased 178,855 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.64 ($0.42) per share, for a total transaction of A$113,751.78 ($74,347.57).

On Friday, June 27th, Karl Siegling bought 84,046 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.64 ($0.42) per share, with a total value of A$53,621.35 ($35,046.63).

On Wednesday, June 25th, Karl Siegling bought 277,274 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.64 ($0.42) per share, with a total value of A$177,178.09 ($115,802.67).

On Tuesday, June 24th, Karl Siegling bought 570,126 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.64 ($0.42) per share, with a total value of A$364,880.64 ($238,484.08).

On Monday, June 23rd, Karl Siegling bought 52,600 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.63 ($0.41) per share, with a total value of A$33,295.80 ($21,761.96).

On Friday, June 20th, Karl Siegling bought 100,000 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.63 ($0.41) per share, with a total value of A$63,200.00 ($41,307.19).

Cadence Capital Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $202.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.72.

About Cadence Capital

Cadence Capital Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cadence Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks listed on Australian Securities Exchange.

