Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Stock Holdings Reduced by New Age Alpha Advisors LLC

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lowered its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.5% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 12.2% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 71.9% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.6% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 820 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 21.5% in the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $264.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $247.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.22. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.88 and a twelve month high of $293.14. The company has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.63. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.42%.

Insider Activity at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.94, for a total value of $449,867.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 21,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,859,938.32. This trade represents a 8.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $236.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. TD Cowen raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $235.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.88.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

