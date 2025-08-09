Hosking Partners LLP Has $9.64 Million Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Hosking Partners LLP decreased its position in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,425 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $9,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 2,200.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.75, for a total value of $3,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 478,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,632,720. The trade was a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 5,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $915,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,785. This trade represents a 49.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 428,546 shares of company stock valued at $52,912,056. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on STX shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $122.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.44.

Seagate Technology Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $150.45 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $157.62. The stock has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $141.67 and a 200-day moving average of $109.53.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The data storage provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 169.60% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 22nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the data storage provider to repurchase up to 21.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 42.54%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

