Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stake Decreased by LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,349 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,209,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,172,852,000 after acquiring an additional 447,744 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,594,216,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Honeywell International by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,641,017 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,500,141,000 after buying an additional 346,190 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Honeywell International by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,253,570 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,412,619,000 after buying an additional 337,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 9.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,038,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,278,563,000 after buying an additional 505,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.00.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $216.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.36 and a 12-month high of $242.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $228.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.08.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 51.42%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.