Hinge Health (NYSE:HNGE) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Hinge Health (NYSE:HNGE – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Evercore ISI from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Hinge Health in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on Hinge Health in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Hinge Health from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair assumed coverage on Hinge Health in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of Hinge Health in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hinge Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.71.

Hinge Health Stock Down 5.7%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of Hinge Health stock opened at $56.88 on Wednesday. Hinge Health has a fifty-two week low of $33.42 and a fifty-two week high of $62.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Hinge Health in the second quarter valued at $41,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Hinge Health in the second quarter valued at $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Hinge Health in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Hinge Health in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Hinge Health in the second quarter valued at $114,000.

About Hinge Health

Our vision is to build a new health system that transforms outcomes, experience and costs by using technology to scale and automate the delivery of care. Hinge Health leverages software, including AI, to largely automate care for joint and muscle health, delivering an outstanding member experience, improved member outcomes, and cost reductions for our clients.

