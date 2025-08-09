Helikon Investments Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor) (NYSE:EDN)

Helikon Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor) (NYSE:EDN – Free Report) by 259.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,031,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,466,500 shares during the period. Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor) accounts for 4.7% of Helikon Investments Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Helikon Investments Ltd owned 4.48% of Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor) worth $62,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EDN. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor) during the first quarter valued at $103,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor) in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor) in the 4th quarter worth $257,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor) in the 4th quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor) in the 4th quarter worth $275,000. 1.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EDN opened at $28.21 on Friday. Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. has a 1-year low of $15.99 and a 1-year high of $51.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.83 and a 200 day moving average of $31.78.

Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor) ( NYSE:EDN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $605.33 million for the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor) had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 18.30%. On average, research analysts expect that Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima is involved in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima operates as a subsidiary of Empresa de Energía del Cono Sur SA.

