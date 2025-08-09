Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.5455.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on HCAT. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.50 price target (down from $6.50) on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th.
Shares of NASDAQ HCAT opened at $2.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Health Catalyst has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $9.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.27.
Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.
