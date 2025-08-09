Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.5455.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HCAT. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.50 price target (down from $6.50) on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th.

Institutional Trading of Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst Stock Down 23.3%

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Health Catalyst by 99.1% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 10,436,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,279,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195,686 shares during the period. Daventry Group LP grew its position in Health Catalyst by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Daventry Group LP now owns 2,509,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,742,000 after purchasing an additional 91,878 shares during the period. Nepsis Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 2,072.1% during the 1st quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 2,090,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,471,000 after buying an additional 1,994,555 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,019,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,277,000 after buying an additional 861,150 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,005,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,083,000 after buying an additional 72,499 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HCAT opened at $2.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Health Catalyst has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $9.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.27.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

