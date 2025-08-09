Headlands Technologies LLC Raises Stock Position in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,170,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,236,000 after buying an additional 14,687 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 723,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,542,000 after buying an additional 61,430 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 481,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,301,000 after buying an additional 25,326 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 277,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,848,000 after buying an additional 46,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,335,000 after buying an additional 87,356 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on APOG shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st.

Apogee Enterprises Stock Performance

APOG opened at $41.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $893.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.00. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.53 and a 52-week high of $87.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.19.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $346.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.08 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apogee Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 16th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

