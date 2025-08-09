Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases New Shares in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEF. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 135.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,805,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,582,000 after buying an additional 1,037,785 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $35,122,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 87.8% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 798,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,749,000 after purchasing an additional 373,000 shares in the last quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $14,814,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $20,144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:JEF opened at $58.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.48. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.28 and a twelve month high of $82.68.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JEF shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

