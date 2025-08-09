Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases 6,117 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 167.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,762 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,117 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TCBI. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 6,618 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,470.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 49,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 46,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $1,329,000. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Hovde Group raised their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of TCBI stock opened at $80.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.03 and a twelve month high of $94.61. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.37.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $307.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.90 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 6.79%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.28 per share, for a total transaction of $212,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,800. This trade represents a 21.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.