Headlands Technologies LLC Invests $663,000 in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 41,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SOXL. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. PayPay Securities Corp raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SOXL opened at $25.71 on Friday. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a 1-year low of $7.22 and a 1-year high of $42.88. The company has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 4.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.73.

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

