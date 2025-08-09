Headlands Technologies LLC Has $813,000 Stock Holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Headlands Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,887 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,230,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,426,000 after purchasing an additional 12,684 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,970,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,807,000 after purchasing an additional 108,672 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,519,442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,341,000 after purchasing an additional 85,963 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,268,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,371,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 957,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,600,000 after purchasing an additional 22,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stephens cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.71.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:CATY opened at $45.40 on Friday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12 month low of $36.06 and a 12 month high of $55.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.97.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.10. The company had revenue of $196.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.04 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.85%.

Cathay General Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 4th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Lo sold 729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $32,805.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $180,000. This trade represents a 15.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.