Headlands Technologies LLC Has $753,000 Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Headlands Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 72.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,498 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 700.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Citigroup restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.69.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

TRV stock opened at $265.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $208.63 and a one year high of $277.83. The stock has a market cap of $59.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.58.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $6.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $2.99. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 20,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.48, for a total transaction of $5,547,815.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 26,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,365,363.36. This represents a 42.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.50, for a total transaction of $549,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 255,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,021,107. The trade was a 0.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,374 shares of company stock worth $47,929,912 over the last ninety days. 1.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Travelers Companies

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.